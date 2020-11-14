Two Men Arrested by Armed Officers in London on Suspicion of Preparing Terrorist Acts

Two men arrested by Metropolitan (Met) Police officers on suspicion of a terrorism offense have been bailed to return to a central London police station on a date in early December.

At approximately 00:10hrs on November 12, two men who were seen by police officers to be acting suspiciously in a car in the Westminster area of London were stopped and arrested by armed officers.

The police officers searched the men and the vehicle. They subsequently arrested the men – two 34-year-olds from east London – on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts. Both were arrested under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act and taken into custody at a central London police station. Firearms were not discharged.

The subsequent investigation is being led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, who have conducted and completed searches at two addresses in east London.

Commander Richard Smith, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “Every day, police officers are on patrol across the capital, watching for suspicious behavior and stopping people they suspect may be involved in criminality. The public can help us continue to keep London safe by being vigilant and reporting any suspicious behaviour to police.

“Following the increase to the U.K. threat level from terrorism last week – as a precautionary measure in response to recent events in France and Austria – I would like to emphasize that the public should be alert but not alarmed.”

Read the announcement at the Metropolitan Police

