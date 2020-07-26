El Shafee el-Sheikh, left, and Alexanda Kotey after their capture. (Syrian Democratic Forces photos)

Two of the ISIS Terrorists Dubbed the Beatles Admit Involvement in Captivity of Kayla Mueller, James Foley

Two of the British ISIS terrorists dubbed the “Beatles” further incriminated themselves in the mistreatment of Western hostages in Syria, including Americans Kayla Mueller and James Foley, in interviews obtained exclusively by NBC News.

In the interviews, the two men, Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, for the first time admitted their involvement in the captivity of Kayla, an aid worker who was tortured and sexually abused before her death in 2015.

Kotey said, “She was in a room by herself that no one would go in.”

