spot_img
24.3 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, December 15, 2025
CounterterrorismLaw Enforcement and Public SafetyFirst Responders

Two Victims Named in Brown University Shooting as Police Continue Hunt for Killer

Two students, Ella Cook and MukhammadAziz Umurzokov, identified in shooting after authorities released sole suspect

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
December 15, 2025
Two victims of the Brown University shooting on December 13, 2025 identified as Ella Cook and MukhammadAziz Umurzokov.

Two students who died in Saturday’s mass shooting at Brown University were being remembered Monday – as a manhunt for their killer continued following the release by authorities in Rhode Island of the sole person of interest detained in the case.

Ella Cook, a second-year student from Alabama, was “an incredible, grounded, faithful, bright light”, according to the Cathedral Church of the Advent, Birmingham, which paid tribute to her at a service on Sunday.

Cook was vice-president of Brown’s chapter of College Republicans of America, the group said. Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, also posted condolences to X, saying in part: “There are no words. Thinking of her family and friends, especially her parents.”

Read the rest of the story at The Guardian.

Previous article
Defense Contract Management Agency Showcases New Strategic Plan
Next article
Counterterrorism Expert Laila Bokhari Dies

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved. POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES