U.S. Africa Command Conducts Airstrike Against Al Shabaab Militants in Somalia

In support of the Federal Government of Somalia and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) operations against al Shabaab, U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike against militants on May 26.

The operation was carried out in the vicinity of the ATMIS forward operating base, Bulo Marer and the strike destroyed weapons and equipment unlawfully taken by al Shabaab fighters.

U.S. Africa Command’s initial assessment is that no civilians were injured or killed.

The May 26 operation follows an airstrike by U.S. Africa Command against the al Shabaab militant network in Jilib, Somalia on May 20, in which one al Shabaab fighter was injured.

