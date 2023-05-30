62.3 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorism

U.S. Africa Command Conducts Airstrike Against Al Shabaab Militants in Somalia

By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Army Spc. Christopher Andres, infantryman assigned to Task Force Guardian, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), 1-186th Infantry Battalion, Oregon National Guard, provides security for a 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) C-130J Super Hercules during unloading and loading operations in Somalia on Feb. 6, 2020. The 41st IBCT provides base security and force protection for Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa personnel and partner U.S. forces deployed in Somalia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

In support of the Federal Government of Somalia and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) operations against al Shabaab, U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike against militants on May 26.   

The operation was carried out in the vicinity of the ATMIS forward operating base, Bulo Marer and the strike destroyed weapons and equipment unlawfully taken by al Shabaab fighters.

U.S. Africa Command’s initial assessment is that no civilians were injured or killed.  

The May 26 operation follows an airstrike by U.S. Africa Command against the al Shabaab militant network in Jilib, Somalia on May 20, in which one al Shabaab fighter was injured.

Read more at U.S. Africa Command

Previous articleMontana and Pennsylvania Men Convicted of Assault for Pushing Bike Rack at Police on Jan. 6
Next articleGTSC’s FITGov Summit 2023: Governance and Risk – How Much Is ‘Just Right’?
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals