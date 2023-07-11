70.3 F
U.S. Airstrike Kills ISIS Leader in Eastern Syria

CENTCOM’s operations against ISIS, alongside partner forces in Iraq and Syria, will continue in order to achieve the group’s enduring defeat.

By Homeland Security Today
A Coalition Forces F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft takes part in an aerial operation exercise to validate weapons systems and maintain crew proficiency and readiness in northeast Syria, May 1, 2023. Coalition Forces remain committed to advising, assisting, and enabling partner forces in the enduring defeat of ISIS. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

On July 7, U.S. Central Command conducted a strike in Syria that resulted in the death of Usamah al-Muhajir, an ISIS leader in eastern Syria.

“We have made it clear that we remain committed to the defeat of ISIS throughout the region,” said Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command. “ISIS remains a threat, not only to the region but well beyond.”

There are no indications that any civilians were killed in this strike, and the coalition is assessing reports of a civilian injury.

This will disrupt and degrade ISIS’s ability to plan and conduct terror attacks. However, CENTCOM’s operations against ISIS, alongside partner forces in Iraq and Syria, will continue in order to achieve the group’s enduring defeat.

The strike on Friday was conducted by the same MQ-9s that had, earlier in the day, been harassed by Russian aircraft in an encounter that had lasted almost two hours.

Read more at CENTCOM

