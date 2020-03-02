U.S. and Philippine Special Forces Conduct Counterterrorism Training

U.S. and Philippine service members conducted joint/combined exchange training (JCET) in Palawan from January to February to develop counterterrorism tactics and skills. U.S. Army Special Operations Forces and elite contingents of the Philippine 18th Special Forces Company conducted joint training that covered a variety of counterterrorism subjects and exercises.

Training not only focused on tactical skills, but also stressed the importance of local community support and outreach as part of a holistic counterterrorism strategy.

Each JCET is funded by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), and on average costs an estimated 5,000,000 PHP ($100,000). Last year, DOD sponsored seven U.S.-Philippine JCET events, exceeding Php50,000,000 ($1,000,000).

