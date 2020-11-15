U.S. Army Identifies 5 Soldiers Killed in Sinai Helicopter Crash

The U.S. Army has identified the five soldiers killed in Egypt on Thursday when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed from an apparent mechanical malfunction. The soldiers were part of the international force of peacekeepers in the Sinai Peninsula monitoring the 1978 peace treaty between Egypt and Israel.

Killed in the crash were Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp, 31, an Army doctor from Katy, Texas; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, from Fayetteville, North Carolina; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, from Marlborough, Massachusetts; Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, 35, from Painesville, Ohio; and Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, from Watseka, Illinois.

Vandekamp, Garza, McKee and Sherman were active-duty Army soldiers and Ghabour was an Army reservist on a yearlong deployment as part of the international peacekeeping force in the Sinai known as the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO).

