U.S.-Backed Forces Capture ISIS Fighters in Syria and Iraq

U.S.-backed forces in Syria arrested members of four Islamic State cells in recent raids, while an Iraqi operation Monday destroyed an ISIS hideout and killed nearly two dozen militants, officials said.

In two operations supported by coalition aircraft over 72 hours, Syrian Democratic Forces apprehended four “elements of the active cells” in Deir al-Zour province, a hotbed of ISIS activity in the country’s northeast, the Kurdish-led group said on Twitter.

The raids were part of an ongoing effort to “combat and tighten the noose on ISIS activities,” it said.

