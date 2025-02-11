U.S.-Backed Forces Kill Five ISIS Operatives in Iraq, Capture Leaders in Syria

Five ISIS operatives were killed in a precision air strike by Iraq, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on February 4. The strike actually happened on January 31. “Iraqi Security Forces (ISF), enabled by CENTCOM forces, conducted precision airstrikes in the vicinity of Kirkuk, Iraq, killing five ISIS operatives,” CENTCOM said.

US partners in Syria from the Syrian Democratic Forces are also hunting down ISIS cells.

This is important because it showcases the ongoing role of the US in backing anti-ISIS operations. The US has a role in Iraq, Syria, and other countries in fighting ISIS. US President Donald Trump said he ordered a strike on ISIS in Somalia recently.

Read the rest of the story at The Jerusalem Post.