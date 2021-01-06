U.S. Capitol Breached by Mob, Pipe Bombs Discovered, D.C. Under Curfew

A mob breached the U.S. Capitol today, leaving one woman dead and Washington, D.C., under curfew as the National Guard and local agencies deployed to help Capitol Police regain control of the House and Senate.

Three pipe bombs — on the Capitol grounds, outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters and outside the Republican National Committee headquarters — were also discovered and detonated by police.

Trump supporters break into the U.S. Capitol Building after storming the police line here in Washington #DC #Trump #DCRally #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/Q8jdQjqNla — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

The chaos unfolded as supporters of President Trump, who had just marched to the Capitol from a rally and Trump speech on the National Mall, overwhelmed Capitol Police who were trying to protect the perimeter with the aid of portable metal barriers. A mob swarmed the steps of the east side of the building as inside lawmakers in both chambers were debating an objection to the electoral college votes certified and submitted by Arizona.

Wow this is getting real bad. Trump supporters are clashing with the security inside the US Capitol rotunda, while McConnell tells Senators to prepare themselves for possible clashes pic.twitter.com/jBEszdIWFm — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) January 6, 2021

Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the Senate, was quickly hustled out of the upper chamber and lawmakers and staff were soon evacuated as the mob broke into the Capitol. In the stunning security breach, members of the mob occupied the dais where Pence had just sat, went through hastily evacuated offices, broke glass with flagpoles to climb through windows, and tried to force their way into the House chamber as Capitol Police barricaded the door and drew their guns on the rioters. One woman with the mob was shot during the breach and died at the hospital.

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Virginia and Maryland sent mutual aid to help the Capitol Police, and the Pentagon eventually announced that the D.C. National Guard would be deployed to support law enforcement. A 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew was put in place in D.C. and in Arlington and Alexandria, Va.

“The violence at our Nation’s Capitol Building is an intolerable attack on a fundamental institution of our democracy,” Acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen said in a statement tonight. “From the outset, the Department of Justice has been working in close coordination with the Capitol Police and federal partners from the Interior Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and the National Guard, as well as the Metropolitan Police and other local authorities. Earlier this afternoon, the Department of Justice sent hundreds of federal law enforcement officers and agents from the FBI, ATF, and the U.S. Marshals Service to assist the Capitol Police in addressing this unacceptable situation, and we intend to enforce the laws of our land.”

U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) pic.twitter.com/tEFDcw87Bx — Andrew Harnik (@andyharnik) January 6, 2021

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said DHS was working with Capitol Police to restore order. “Violence in any form is unacceptable. NO one has the right to attack ANY federal institution regardless of motivation,” Wolf tweeted. “Violent opportunists at the US Capitol grounds must be held accountable. We have a proud history of resolving our differences through peaceful means.”

Members of Congress shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) pic.twitter.com/0iULwIr24Q — Andrew Harnik (@andyharnik) January 6, 2021

