U.S. Capitol Police Sends Team of Threat Assessment Investigators to California After Attack on Pelosi’s Husband

USCP is assisting the FBI and the San Francisco Police with a joint investigation.

By Homeland Security Today
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) gives remarks before President Joe Biden signs the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Monday, November 15, 2021, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith)

The United States Capitol Police (USCP) is assisting the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the San Francisco Police with a joint investigation into a break-in at the California home of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The Speaker was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the overnight, break-in.

During the California break-in, the Speaker’s husband was assaulted, but he is now recovering.

The San Francisco Police Department has the suspect in custody. The motivation for the attack is still under investigation.

Special Agents with the USCP’s California Field Office quickly arrived on scene, while a team of investigators from the Department’s Threat Assessment Section was simultaneously dispatched from the East Coast to assist the FBI and the San Francisco Police with a joint investigation.

The law enforcement agencies will provide more information when it can be released.

Intruder Beat Pelosi’s Husband with Hammer in Their Home

