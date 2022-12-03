43.9 F
U.S. Citizens Across Spain Urged to ‘Exercise Caution’ After U.S. Embassy Targeted in Letter Bomb Campaign

The first letter bomb was received at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, addressed to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, on Nov. 24.

By Bridget Johnson
(U.S. Embassy Madrid)

U.S. citizens were advised by U.S. Mission Spain to be cautious and to assess their personal security in the country after the U.S. Embassy in Madrid was one recipient of a series of letter bombs.

The bomb intercepted at the security post of the U.S. Embassy in Madrid on Thursday was the sixth since Nov. 24, prompting Spanish officials to open a terrorism investigation.

The bomb sent to the U.S. Embassy was disposed of through controlled detonation and no one was injured.

“Yesterday, a suspicious package was received at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid,”  U.S. Mission Spain said in a countrywide security alert issued today. “We are aware of reports of other packages sent to other locations throughout Spain. Spanish authorities are investigating.”

The alert said that the U.S. Embassy “is functioning under normal operations” and was open to the public today “for consular services as normal.”

“U.S. citizens are advised to exercise caution and monitor local news and government websites for detailed information on this situation,” the alert continued, adding that they should “monitor local media for updates, be aware of your surroundings, review your personal security plans.”

The first letter bomb was received at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, addressed to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, on Nov. 24. No one was injured and the device was destroyed in a controlled explosion.

On Wednesday, an employee at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was slightly injured by a letter bomb. That same day, arms manufacturer Instalaza in Zaragoza received a letter bomb.

On Thursday, a letter bomb addressed to the European Union Satellite Centre at Torrejon Air Base was intercepted. Another letter bomb was defused at the country’s Defence Ministry before a device was received by the U.S. Embassy.

