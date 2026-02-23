U.S. Citizens Warned of Al-Qaeda-Linked Terrorist Presence in Popular Vacation Getaway

The U.S. Embassy in Côte d’Ivoire, the Ivory Coast, has reissued a “Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution” travel advisory, adding a note about safety concerns in the popular African destination.

“Exercise increased caution in Côte d’Ivoire due to crime, terrorism, unrest, health and piracy in nearby waters,” according to the advisory that was reposted Feb. 18.

Officials say violent crimes such as carjacking, robbery and home invasions are common in particular areas of the country.

Read the rest of the story at FOX News.