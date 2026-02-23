spot_img
32.4 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, February 23, 2026
Counterterrorism

U.S. Citizens Warned of Al-Qaeda-Linked Terrorist Presence in Popular Vacation Getaway

U.S. Embassy advisory includes 'do not travel' zones along Côte d’Ivoire's northern border, where terror groups have attacked

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
February 23, 2026
Ivory Coast flag

The U.S. Embassy in Côte d’Ivoire, the Ivory Coast, has reissued a “Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution” travel advisory, adding a note about safety concerns in the popular African destination.

“Exercise increased caution in Côte d’Ivoire due to crime, terrorism, unrest, health and piracy in nearby waters,” according to the advisory that was reposted Feb. 18.

Officials say violent crimes such as carjacking, robbery and home invasions are common in particular areas of the country.

Read the rest of the story at FOX News.

Previous article
U.S. Thwarted Prison Break of 6,000 ISIS Fighters in Syria

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved. POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES