Top U.S. counterterrorism official Christy Abizaid will step down next month as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, or NCTC, after three years in the role, U.S. officials confirmed on Wednesday.

She will be replaced by Brett Holmgren, the current director of the Bureau of Intelligence and Research, or INR, the State Department’s intelligence arm. Holmgren will serve as acting director.

In a statement, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said of the moves: “Christy Abizaid is an extraordinary leader who is not only incredibly effective but principled, courageous, and kind. We will miss her, but we are beyond fortunate to have Brett Holmgren taking on the leadership of NCTC — another truly exceptional leader in the counterterrorism field and a distinguished member of the IC leadership team.”

