Counterterrorism

U.S. Court Upholds Extradition of 2008 Mumbai Attacks Conspirator Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
UN Secretary-General António Guterres paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai during his visit to India. (UN Photo/Vinay Panjwani)

In a significant blow to Tahawwur Hussain Rana, wanted for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, a US court has decided that the he may be extradited to India.

Rana is sought by India for his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists executed.

“The (India US Extradition) Treaty permits Rana’s extradition,” the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said in its ruling on Thursday, as reported by PTI.

Read the rest of the story at mint.

