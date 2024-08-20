U.S. Court Upholds Extradition of 2008 Mumbai Attacks Conspirator Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India

In a significant blow to Tahawwur Hussain Rana, wanted for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks , a US court has decided that the he may be extradited to India.

Rana is sought by India for his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists executed.

“The (India US Extradition) Treaty permits Rana’s extradition,” the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said in its ruling on Thursday, as reported by PTI.

