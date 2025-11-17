spot_img
U.S. Designates Four European Anti-Fascist Groups as Terrorist Threats

Secretary Marco Rubio is interviewed by Raymond Arroyo of EWTN's The World Over at the Department of State in Washington, D.C., August 7, 2025. (Official State Department photo by Freddie Everett)

The US state department has announced that it will designate four European self-described anti-fascist groups as Foreign Terrorist Organisations, as the Trump administration broadens its campaign against what it portrays as an international wave of leftist violence.

In a public statement on Thursday, the state department said it would designate Antifa Ost in Germany, the Italy-based International Revolutionary Front, and two organisations in Greece – Armed Proletarian Justice and Revolutionary Class Self Defense – as “Specially Designated Global Terrorists … conspiring to undermine the foundations of Western Civilization through their brutal attacks”.

The designation was the first time that “antifa” groups had been deemed a foreign terrorist threat, allowing law enforcement to use more aggressive techniques to oppose them. It also could extend to those deemed leftist supporters of the groups in the United States, allowing federal authorities to use similar surveillance and financial oversight tools against US citizens.

Read the rest of the story at The Guardian.

