The Department of State has announced the designation of Viv Ansanm and Gran Grif as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) and Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) according to a press release on May 2.

Viv Ansanm is a group formed in September 2023 as a coalition of gangs through an alliance between the two main gang factions operating in Port-au-Prince, G-9 and G-Pép.

The groups provide a unified platform for criminal groups to use violence to destabilize Haiti and quash actions aimed at restoring state control. Viv Ansanm has launched coordinated attacks on critical infrastructure in Haiti, including prisons, government buildings, and Haiti’s main airport in Port-au-Prince as part of a campaign that, among other things, forced the resignation of former Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Gran Grif is the largest gang in Haiti’s Artibonite department, a region that is home to much of the country’s rice fields. Since 2022, Gran Grif has been responsible for 80 percent of civilian death reports in Artibonite. Gran Grif has attacked Haitian National Police and the UN-authorized Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, including in the February 2025 attack that killed a Kenyan MSS mission officer.

Terrorist designations expose and isolate entities and individuals, denying them access to the U.S. financial system and the resources they need to carry out attacks.

All property and interests in property of those designated today that are in the United States or that are in possession or control of a U.S. person are blocked. U.S. persons are generally prohibited from conducting business with sanctioned persons.

Persons, including American citizens, that engage in certain transactions or activities with these entities, or these individuals may expose themselves to sanctions risk. Notably, engaging in certain transactions with the organizations designated today entails risk of secondary sanctions pursuant to counterterrorism authorities.It is a crime to knowingly provide material support or resources to these organizations, or to attempt or conspire to do so. Moreover, terrorist designations can assist law enforcement actions of other U.S. agencies and governments.