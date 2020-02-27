U.S. Embassy Warns of Terror Plot on ‘Major Hotel in Nairobi’

The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi warned in a security alert today that “terrorist groups may be plotting an attack against a major hotel in Nairobi.”

“The exact hotel has not been identified, but it is believed to be a hotel popular with tourists and business travelers,” the alert continued.

The alert warned visitors to

  • Exercise increased vigilance when visiting or staying at hotels in the Nairobi area.
  • If staying at a hotel, be aware of the hotel’s evacuation plan. Plan ahead of time how you would exit the hotel in case of an emergency.
  • Review your personal security plans.
  • Be aware of your surroundings.
  • Monitor local media for updates.

Kenya is currently under a Level 2 travel advisory: exercise increased caution.

Read more at the U.S. Embassy Nairobi

