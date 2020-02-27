U.S. Embassy Warns of Terror Plot on ‘Major Hotel in Nairobi’

The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi warned in a security alert today that “terrorist groups may be plotting an attack against a major hotel in Nairobi.”
“The exact hotel has not been identified, but it is believed to be a hotel popular with tourists and business travelers,” the alert continued.
The alert warned visitors to
- Exercise increased vigilance when visiting or staying at hotels in the Nairobi area.
- If staying at a hotel, be aware of the hotel’s evacuation plan. Plan ahead of time how you would exit the hotel in case of an emergency.
- Review your personal security plans.
- Be aware of your surroundings.
- Monitor local media for updates.
Kenya is currently under a Level 2 travel advisory: exercise increased caution.
