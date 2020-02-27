U.S. Embassy Warns of Terror Plot on ‘Major Hotel in Nairobi’

The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi warned in a security alert today that “terrorist groups may be plotting an attack against a major hotel in Nairobi.”

“The exact hotel has not been identified, but it is believed to be a hotel popular with tourists and business travelers,” the alert continued.

The alert warned visitors to

Exercise increased vigilance when visiting or staying at hotels in the Nairobi area.

If staying at a hotel, be aware of the hotel’s evacuation plan. Plan ahead of time how you would exit the hotel in case of an emergency.

Review your personal security plans.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Monitor local media for updates.

Kenya is currently under a Level 2 travel advisory: exercise increased caution.

Read more at the U.S. Embassy Nairobi

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)