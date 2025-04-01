U.S. Forces Conduct Significant Airstrike Targeting ISIS-Somalia

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) conducted an airstrike against multiple ISIS-Somalia targets on March 29, 2025.

The airstrike occurred Southeast of Bosasso, Puntland, in Northeastern Somalia.

AFRICOM’s initial assessment is that multiple ISIS-Somalia operatives were killed and no civilians were harmed.

ISIS-Somalia has proved both its will and capability to attack U.S. and partner forces. This group’s malicious efforts threaten U.S. security interests.

AFRICOM, alongside the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali Armed Forces, continues to take action to degrade ISIS-Somalia’s ability to plan and conduct attacks that threaten the U.S. homeland, our forces, and our civilians abroad.

Specific details about the operation will not be released to ensure continued operations security.

The original announcement can be found here.