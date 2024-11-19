U.S. Forces Strike Iran-Backed Targets in Syria After Attacks on Americans

U.S. forces on Monday conducted nine strikes on Iranian proxy targets in Syria, a response to recent attacks on American personnel in the region, U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

The strikes, which took place at two separate locations, were in reaction to “several attacks on U.S. personnel in Syria over the last 24 hours,” according to Central Command, which oversees Washington’s forces and military assets in the Middle East region.

“These strikes will degrade the Iranian-backed groups’ ability to plan and launch future attacks on U.S. and Coalition forces who are in the region to conduct D-ISIS operations,” the statement notes.

