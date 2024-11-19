52.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Counterterrorism

U.S. Forces Strike Iran-Backed Targets in Syria After Attacks on Americans

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
3d Illustration Flag of Syria waving in the wind against a blue sky with clouds
(iStock Photo)

U.S. forces on Monday conducted nine strikes on Iranian proxy targets in Syria, a response to recent attacks on American personnel in the region, U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

The strikes, which took place at two separate locations, were in reaction to “several attacks on U.S. personnel in Syria over the last 24 hours,” according to Central Command, which oversees Washington’s forces and military assets in the Middle East region.

“These strikes will degrade the Iranian-backed groups’ ability to plan and launch future attacks on U.S. and Coalition forces who are in the region to conduct D-ISIS operations,” the statement notes.

Read the rest of the story at The Hill.

Previous article
Houston Man Charged With Attempting to Provide Support to ISIS Terrorists
Next article
COLUMN: The Future of Infrastructure Security: Emerging Trends in Technology and Resilience
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals