U.S. Illegal Alien Charged With Trying to Help ISIS

A Tajik man living in the United States illegally was charged with trying to provide support to the Islamic State and affiliated terror groups, including providing money to the families of terrorists killed on the battlefield, the Justice Department said last Wednesday.

Mansuri Manuchekhri, 33, who lived in Brooklyn, New York, appeared before a federal judge Wednesday and was ordered to be detained, authorities said. He also faces charges of possessing guns while unlawfully in the U.S. and immigration fraud, according to court documents.

“Under no circumstances will my Department of Justice tolerate terrorism,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi.

