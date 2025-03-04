61.6 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
CounterterrorismDOJ

U.S. Illegal Alien Charged With Trying to Help ISIS

Mansuri Manuchekhri, 33, lived in Brooklyn, New York, and paid an American woman to enter into a sham marriage with him, federal prosecutors said

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Mansuri Manuchekhri, 33, pictured with guns, is accused of providing support to the Islamic State terror group and immigration fraud. (Photo: Justice Department )

A Tajik man living in the United States illegally was charged with trying to provide support to the Islamic State and affiliated terror groups, including providing money to the families of terrorists killed on the battlefield, the Justice Department said last Wednesday.

Mansuri Manuchekhri, 33, who lived in Brooklyn, New York, appeared before a federal judge Wednesday and was ordered to be detained, authorities said. He also faces charges of possessing guns while unlawfully in the U.S. and immigration fraud, according to court documents.

“Under no circumstances will my Department of Justice tolerate terrorism,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Read the rest of the story at FOX News.

Previous article
Trump Instructs Pete Hegseth to Loosen Constraints on Airstrikes and Military Raids
Next article
CENTCOM Forces Kill the Senior Military Leader of Al-Qaeda Affiliate Hurras al-Din (HaD) in Syria
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals