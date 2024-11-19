52.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
CounterterrorismIntelligence

U.S. Intelligence Official Charged After Israel’s Plan to Attack Iran Leaked

CIA’s Asif W Rahman will appear in court over espionage offenses following a release of highly classified documents

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(Harry S. Truman Library Photo)

A U.S. intelligence official has been charged with espionage offenses following an investigation into the leak last month of highly classified documents detailing Israel’s plans for military attacks on Iran.

Asif W Rahman, who works for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), will appear in court in Guam on Thursday charged with two counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper said FBI agents arrested Rahman in Cambodia on Tuesday following his indictment last week in federal court in Virginia.

Read the rest of the story at The Guardian.

Previous article
Senators Vow to Ban Pro-Hamas Migrants From Entering U.S. With Bipartisan Push
Next article
Marene Allison Joins The Cybersphere Group as an Advisor
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals