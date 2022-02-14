25.4 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCounterterrorism
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorismIntelligence

U.S. Intelligence Report Details ‘Indirect’ Russian Government Support for Western Neofascist Groups

The Kremlin “probably tolerates some private Russian entities’ support” for U.S. and European white nationalist groups “because it aligns with Kremlin efforts."

By Homeland Security Today
Atomwaffen Division neo nazi
(Atomwaffen Division video)

A U.S. intelligence community assessment obtained by Yahoo News concluded that the Russian government is providing “indirect and passive support” to neofascist groups operating in the U.S. and elsewhere, but stops short of accusing the Kremlin of supplying financial or material assistance to Western extremist groups.

The Kremlin “probably tolerates some private Russian entities’ support” for U.S. and European white nationalist groups “because it aligns with Kremlin efforts to aggravate societal fissures in the West,” states the report.

Russian neofascist groups have attempted to recruit and provide paramilitary training to North American and European extremists in order to “expand their reach into the West, increase membership, and raise money,” according to the unclassified July 2021 intelligence report.

Read more at Yahoo News

Previous article‘Not the IRS of 2 Years Ago’: Commissioner Stresses Importance of Innovative Partners
Next articleIslamic State’s Quest for Legitimacy Through Contradictory Messaging
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.