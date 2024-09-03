75.1 F
U.S., Iraq Team Up to Kill 15 ISIS Operatives in Early Morning Raid, U.S. Military Says

The U.S. military said that the operatives were armed with weapons, grenades and 'suicide' belts

A joint operation by American and Iraqi forces killed 15 members of the Islamic State group in western Iraq, the U.S. military announced.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) tweeted on Friday that in the early hours of Thursday, Aug. 29, U.S. and Iraqi forces killed 15 ISIS operatives. The operatives were “armed with numerous weapons, grenades, and explosive ‘suicide’ belts,” the agency announced.

At least seven U.S. service members were injured in the raid — five during one portion of the operation, and two more during a second segment of the operation.

