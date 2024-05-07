68.4 F
Counterterrorism

U.S. Issues Travel Warning for Germany: ‘Terrorist Groups Keep Planning Attacks’

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

The United States has issued a travel advisory to Germany over fears of terrorism.

Last Wednesday, the Department of State upgraded Germany to Level 2 out of four — an edict to “exercise increased caution” — with the stark warning that “terrorist groups keep planning attacks in Germany.”

The US government added that tourist locations and transportation hubs are frequently targeted, along with hotels, restaurants, clubs, places of worship, parks, and both sporting and cultural events.

Read the rest of the story at The New York Post.

