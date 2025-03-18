U.S Justice Dept Probes Columbia War Protests for Terrorism Violations, Official Says

The U.S. Justice Department is examining whether student protests at Columbia University over the Gaza war violated federal terrorism laws, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Friday.

Blanche said the investigation is also looking into civil rights violations tied to the demonstrations that roiled the New York campus last year.

Blanche, the Justice Department’s second-highest ranking official, said the investigation was part of President Donald Trump administration’s “mission to end antisemitism in this country.”

Read the rest of the story at Reuters.