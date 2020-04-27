A gunner from a UH-60 Black Hawk provides security during a flight over Iraq with Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II, commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, on Feb. 27, 2018. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Horace Murray)

U.S.-Led Coalition Battles COVID-19 in Addition to ISIS

The Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) is implementing force protection measures against the coronavirus in compliance with U.S. Army Central Command guidance. The Coalition has military contributions from more than 30 nations.

“We are taking these preventative measures very seriously so that we can ensure that we protect the force, remain operationally engaged, and continue to support our partners in the fight against Daesh,” said Command Sergeant Major Daniel Hendrex, CJTF-OIR senior enlisted leader, using the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State, also known as ISIS.

The stated goal of CJTF-OIR is to “work with and through our partner forces to ensure an enduring defeat of Daesh (ISIS). Mentoring, advising and assisting are key components for building our security partners’ capacity to defeat Daesh remnants and create regional stability.”

Read more at TV7

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Coronavirus

Like HSToday?  Want to Keep the News, Commentary, and Practitioner Insights Coming? The COVID emergency has hit us hard and as a non-profit 501(c)(6) we are ineligible for any relief.

Please support us with a donation of $5 so we don't need to lay anyone off!

Thank you in advance for your consideration!

DONATE NOW

Never see this message again.

Go to Top