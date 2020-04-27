U.S.-Led Coalition Battles COVID-19 in Addition to ISIS

The Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) is implementing force protection measures against the coronavirus in compliance with U.S. Army Central Command guidance. The Coalition has military contributions from more than 30 nations.

“We are taking these preventative measures very seriously so that we can ensure that we protect the force, remain operationally engaged, and continue to support our partners in the fight against Daesh,” said Command Sergeant Major Daniel Hendrex, CJTF-OIR senior enlisted leader, using the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State, also known as ISIS.

The stated goal of CJTF-OIR is to “work with and through our partner forces to ensure an enduring defeat of Daesh (ISIS). Mentoring, advising and assisting are key components for building our security partners’ capacity to defeat Daesh remnants and create regional stability.”

Read more at TV7

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)