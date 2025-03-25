U.S. Marshals Arrest Fugitive Tren De Aragua Member for Violent Crimes

In a coordinated effort by the U.S. Marshal Service (USMS) Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force (SERFTF), USMS Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Chicago Police Department, a high-ranking member of the Venezuelan street gang Tren De Aragua (TDA) was arrested on Friday in Cobb County, Georgia.

Ricardo Gonzales, 32, had an arrest warrant from the Chicago Police Department for kidnapping and is wanted on probable cause for two counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. These charges stem from an incident on January 28 where Gonzalez is accused of kidnapping three female victims and taking them to an alley in Chicago where they were all shot in the head. Two were pronounced dead on the scene and the surviving victim was able to escape and call 911.

“This defendant’s crimes against American women are horrific, and he is exactly the type of Alien Enemy the Trump administration is fighting to remove from this country in order to make America safe again,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

“This case is a reflection of the tireless work the U.S. Marshal Service and partnering agencies put in to make sure justice has its day in court,” said USMS Acting Director Mark Pittella. “Every arrest contributes to safer communities and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting the public.”

Gonzales was booked into a jail in Cobb County where he awaits extradition to Chicago. During the arrest of Gonzales, five additional people were taken into custody and transferred to ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) detention facilities.

The USMS’ SERFTF began operations in June 2003. It has partnership agreements with four federal, and 32 state and local agencies and operates throughout Georgia. The SERFTF has apprehended nearly 47,000 fugitives since its inception and continues striving to protect the community.

The original announcement can be found here.