U.S. Military Kills a Leader of an Al-Qaeda-Linked Group in Syria

U.S. forces successfully killed a leader of a Syrian terrorist organization early Friday morning. Abu-’Abd al-Rahman al-Makki, part of the governing council for Hurras al-Din, was killed in a targeted strike, U.S. Central Command shared on Aug. 23.

CENTCOM confirmed al-Makki’s death on Friday, saying he was killed in a “kinetic strike.” CENTCOM did not elaborate on what weapons were used or how specifically al-Makki was killed. al-Makki was identified as a “senior leader responsible for overseeing terrorist operations from Syria” by CENTCOM,” and as part of the group’s shura council, although CENTCOM did not provide any additional information on the target, such as nationality or background.

“CENTCOM remains committed to the enduring defeat of terrorists in the CENTCOM area of responsibility who threaten the United States, its allies and partners, and regional stability,” Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, head of U.S. Central Command, said in a statement.

