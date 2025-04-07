45 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, April 7, 2025
CounterterrorismFBIUkraine

U.S. Neo-Nazi Group With Russia-Based Leader Calls for Targeted Ukraine Attacks

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
A photo taken from the Base’s Telegram propaganda channel. ( Photo: Telegram)

A US neo-Nazi terrorist group with a Russia-based leader is calling for targeted assassinations and attacks on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine in an effort to destabilize the country as it carries out ceasefire negotiations with the Kremlin.

The Base, which has a web of cells all over the world, was founded in 2018 and became the subject of a relentless FBI counter-terrorism investigation that led to several arrests and world governments officially designating it as a terrorist organization.

Now, with the Trump administration pulling the FBI from pursuing the far right, the Base, left unchecked, is trying to export its violence abroad.

Read the rest of the story at The Guardian.

Previous article
Trump Shares Footage of Airstrike Killing Dozens of Houthis Terrorists
Next article
Industry Layoffs Mount as Cancelled Contracts and DOGE Efforts Take Hold
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals