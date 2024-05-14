60.1 F
Counterterrorism

U.S. Repatriates 11 U.S. Citizens From Northeast Syria

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participates in an Embassy Meet and Greet in Brussels, Belgium, on April 5, 2022. (State Department photo by Chuck Kennedy)

The United States has repatriated 11 US citizens, including five minors, as well as the sibling of one of those minors, from northeast Syria in what Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the “largest single repatriation” of Americans from that region.

In a statement last Tuesday, Blinken described it as a “complex repatriation and resettlement” that was “coordinated closely with our interagency partners.”

All of the repatriated citizens are part of one family and none are former ISIS fighters, a State Department official told CNN.

Read the rest of the story at CNN.

