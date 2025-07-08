In a major foreign policy development, the United States is formally revoking the Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) designation of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), also known as the al-Nusrah Front, a group that was previously affiliated with al-Qaeda and had been designated as a terrorist organization for over a decade. The decision reflects a broader strategy shift tied to evolving political dynamics in Syria and recent U.S. diplomatic efforts.

The full statement from Secretary of State Marco Rubio reads:

“In line with President Trump’s May 13 promise to deliver sanctions relief to Syria, I am announcing my intent to revoke the Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) designation of al-Nusrah Front, also known as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), under the Immigration and Nationality Act. This revocation will be effective tomorrow, July 8.

Tomorrow’s action follows the announced dissolution of HTS and the Syrian government’s commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms. This action also builds on the momentum of the June 30 Executive Order ‘Providing for the Revocation of Syria Sanctions’ and recognizes the positive actions taken by the new Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa. This FTO revocation is an important step in fulfilling President Trump’s vision of a stable, unified, and peaceful Syria.”

The original announcement can be found here.