Counterterrorism

U.S. Says ISIS Was Responsible for Deadly Moscow Concert Hall Attack

After a period of relative quiet, the Islamic State has been trying to increase its external attacks, according to U.S. counterterrorism officials.

(ISIS photo)

The Islamic State claimed responsibility on Friday for the massacre at a Moscow area concert hall, one of the deadliest attacks in Russia in decades, and U.S. officials confirmed the claim shortly afterward.

The United States collected intelligence in March that Islamic State-Khorasan, known as ISIS-K, the branch of the group based in Afghanistan, had been planning an attack on Moscow, according to officials. ISIS members have been active in Russia, one U.S. official said.

After a period of relative quiet, the Islamic State has been trying to increase its external attacks, according to U.S. counterterrorism officials. Most of those plots in Europe have been thwarted, prompting assessments that the group had diminished capabilities.

Read the rest of the story at The New York Times, here.

