The U.S. State Department on Monday released its annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, outlining Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the civil war in Sudan and the Israel-Hamas war as just some of the major global human rights concerns.

“In compiling these … [reports] we have drawn from a variety of credible, fact-based sources, including reporting from government agencies, nongovernmental organizations, and media,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken in an online statement.

The year covered by the reports, 2023, coincided with the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The reports are based on internationally recognized human rights outlined in the declaration, among other agreements.

