68.6 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Counterterrorism

U.S. State Department Outlines Pressing Threats to Global Human Rights

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
closeup of the hands of a young man with a piece of paper with the text human rights written in it, with a dramatic effect
(iStock Photo)

The U.S. State Department on Monday released its annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, outlining Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the civil war in Sudan and the Israel-Hamas war as just some of the major global human rights concerns.

“In compiling these … [reports] we have drawn from a variety of credible, fact-based sources, including reporting from government agencies, nongovernmental organizations, and media,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken in an online statement.

The year covered by the reports, 2023, coincided with the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The reports are based on internationally recognized human rights outlined in the declaration, among other agreements.

Read the rest of the story at Voice of America, here.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Pentagon Outlines Cybersecurity Strategy for Defense Industrial Base
Next article
The U.S. Military Is Withdrawing From Niger
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals