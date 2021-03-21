Dennis Walter Hearne, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Mozambique, meets with U.S. service members assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) in Maputo, Mozambique, April 11, 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Thomas Grimes)

U.S. Steps Up Support as ISIS-Linked Militants Rampage, Reportedly Beheading Children in Mozambique

In just one year, militants said by American officials to be linked to ISIS have captured huge swaths of territory in northern Mozambique. Hundreds of civilians have been beheaded and thousands killed in the insurgency’s rampage across the Cabo Delgado region, the speed and brutality of which has taken everyone there by surprise.

Entire villages have been cleared out amid the rapidly accelerating conflict near some of the world’s biggest natural gas reserves. The militants have killed at least 2,000 civilians and forced almost 700,000 to flee their homes.

Those who’ve managed to escape are growing increasingly frantic: Food is running out.

