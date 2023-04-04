U.S. Strike Kills ISIS Leader Who Planned Attacks on Europe

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a unilateral strike in Syria on April 3, killing Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri, an ISIS senior leader.

CENTCOM says Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri was responsible for planning attacks in Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS.

“ISIS continues to represent a threat to the region and beyond,” said CENTCOM Commander, General Michael Kurilla. “Though degraded, the group remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East.”

The death of Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri is likely to temporarily disrupt the organization’s ability to plot external attacks.

CENTCOM said no civilians were killed or injured in this strike.