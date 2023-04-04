57.8 F
U.S. Strike Kills ISIS Leader Who Planned Attacks on Europe

By Homeland Security Today
Sgt. Christian Cameron, from 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, pulls security for his team in Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, Oct. 27, 2020. The soldiers are in Syria to support Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) mission. CJTF remains committed to working by, with and through our partners to ensure the enduring defeat of Daesh. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jensen Guillory)

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a unilateral strike in Syria on April 3, killing Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri, an ISIS senior leader.

CENTCOM says Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri was responsible for planning attacks in Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS.

“ISIS continues to represent a threat to the region and beyond,” said CENTCOM Commander, General Michael Kurilla. “Though degraded, the group remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East.”

The death of Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri is likely to temporarily disrupt the organization’s ability to plot external attacks.

CENTCOM said no civilians were killed or injured in this strike.

