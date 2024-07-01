78.1 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, July 1, 2024
CounterterrorismFederal Government

U.S. Supports Pakistan’s New Anti-Terror Approach

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

The US State Department on Wednesday said Washington had a shared interest with Pakistan in combating threats to regional security, acknowledging the sacrifices made by the country’s people in terrorist attacks.

“Pakistani people have suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks. No country should have to suffer such acts of terror,” US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller noted during his press briefing.

On Saturday, the Pakistani government launched a fresh initiative — originally titled ‘Operation Azm-e-Istehkam” but rebranded as ‘Vision Azm-e-Istehkam’ following the opposition’s backlash — to counter the fresh wave of terrorism in the country as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sought a collective and unified approach to deal with the menace.

Read the full story.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Russia Waging Hybrid War on NATO
Next article
400 Migrants Entered U.S. Through Network with Possible ISIS Ties, Say DHS
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals