U.S. Supports Pakistan’s New Anti-Terror Approach

The US State Department on Wednesday said Washington had a shared interest with Pakistan in combating threats to regional security, acknowledging the sacrifices made by the country’s people in terrorist attacks.

“Pakistani people have suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks. No country should have to suffer such acts of terror,” US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller noted during his press briefing.

On Saturday, the Pakistani government launched a fresh initiative — originally titled ‘Operation Azm-e-Istehkam” but rebranded as ‘Vision Azm-e-Istehkam’ following the opposition’s backlash — to counter the fresh wave of terrorism in the country as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sought a collective and unified approach to deal with the menace.

