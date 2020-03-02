Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo participates in a signing ceremony in Doha, Qatar, on February 29, 2020. (State Department photo by Ron Przysucha)

U.S.-Taliban Deal Has Secret Elements: Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday in an interview on CBS News’ Face the Nation said that along with the public document of the US-Taliban deal released on Saturday, “there are two implementing elements that will be provided. They are secret.”

“They are military implementation documents that are important to protect our soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines,” Pompeo said.

“They’re classified, secret. There aren’t any side deals. Remember, the side deals I was complaining about (referring to Iran deal under the Obama administration) were deals that the American side never got to see. John Kerry never got to see those side deals. This is- this is not that. This is a fully transparent arrangement,” he said.

