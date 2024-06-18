U.S. forces launched an airstrike last month in Somalia targeting the leader of the Islamic State group, Abdulqadir Mumin. However, according to U.S. officials, it is unknown whether Mumin was one of the three militants belonging to the group who were killed in the strike.

U.S. Africa Command released a statement May 31 about the strike, which did not result in any civilian deaths. AFRICOM did not include any information about the target, however, according to a report from NBC News, three unnamed U.S. officials have since said it was Mumin.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence lists Mumin as the leader and founder of the Islamic State group’s Somalia affiliate, which has between 100 and 400 members. He has been a “specially designated global terrorist” since August 2016. The unnamed U.S. officials said he became the global leader of the terrorist group after his predecessor, Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, died in combat in October 2022 in Syria.

Read the rest of the story at Washington Examiner.