U.S. Troops to Withdraw From Somalia Amid Ongoing Terror Threat

The United States is pulling hundreds of troops deployed to Somalia to battle al-Shabab terrorists even as military commanders admit the threat from the al-Qaida-linked terror group has not been eliminated.

“A threat remains,” Africa Command spokesman Colonel Chris Karns told VOA following the announcement late Friday that President Donald Trump had ordered U.S. forces to leave Somalia.

But Karns said that despite al-Shabab’s enduring presence, “it is contained.”

“It is contained via continued pressure on the network,” he added.

Read more at VOA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)