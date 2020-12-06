African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) leadership visit a mass casualty exercise in Somalia Oct. 31, 2019. (Photo by Airman 1st Class Brennen Lege/Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa Combat Camera)

U.S. Troops to Withdraw From Somalia Amid Ongoing Terror Threat

The United States is pulling hundreds of troops deployed to Somalia to battle al-Shabab terrorists even as military commanders admit the threat from the al-Qaida-linked terror group has not been eliminated.

“A threat remains,” Africa Command spokesman Colonel Chris Karns told VOA following the announcement late Friday that President Donald Trump had ordered U.S. forces to leave Somalia.

But Karns said that despite al-Shabab’s enduring presence, “it is contained.”

“It is contained via continued pressure on the network,” he added.

Read more at VOA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Counterterrorism

Go to Top
X
X