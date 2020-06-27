An MQ-1B Predator remotely piloted aircraft flies overhead during a training mission, May 13, 2013. (U.S. Air Force photo by 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing)

U.S. Used Missile with Long Blades to Kill Qaeda Leader in Syria

American Special Operations forces used a specially designed secret missile to kill the head of a Qaeda affiliate in Syria this month, dealing the terrorist group a serious blow with a weapon that combines medieval brutality with advanced technology.

American and Qaeda officials said on Wednesday that Khaled al-Aruri, the de facto leader of the Qaeda branch, called Hurras al-Din, perished in a drone strike in Idlib in northwest Syria on June 14. He was a Qaeda veteran whose jihadist career dates to the 1990s.

How he died was even more striking.

