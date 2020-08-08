U.S. Warns Nigeria About Incoming al-Qaeda Terrorists

The United States has warned the Nigerian government about the possible entrance of the Arab jihadist group, Al-Qaeda, in the northwestern region.
While speaking during a digital press briefing on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, the commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, Africa, Major General Dagvin Anderson, warned that the terrorist group is making in-roads into Nigeria and other African countries.
He said the sharing of intelligence with the Nigerian government has been vital to providing an understanding on terrorist activities in the country.