U.S. Warns Nigeria About Incoming al-Qaeda Terrorists

The United States has warned the Nigerian government about the possible entrance of the Arab jihadist group, Al-Qaeda, in the northwestern region.

While speaking during a digital press briefing on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, the commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, Africa, Major General Dagvin Anderson, warned that the terrorist group is making in-roads into Nigeria and other African countries.

He said the sharing of intelligence with the Nigerian government has been vital to providing an understanding on terrorist activities in the country.

Read more at Pulse Nigeria

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)