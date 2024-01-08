36 F
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
UAE Puts 84 Muslim Brotherhood Members up for Trial on Terrorism Charges

The confrontation between the authorities in the United Arab Emirates, and the Muslim Brotherhood continues. In the latest in a series of moves, the Public prosecutor in the United Arab Emirates has referred 84 defendants to Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal, otherwise known as the State Security Court, for trial on terrorism charges.

Expressions of dissent are very rare in the UAE, and the trail is bound to cause great interest.

Most of the defendants referred to the court by Attorney General Dr Hamad Al Shamsi were said to be members of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Read the rest of the story from Common Space here.

- Advertisement -

