Seven people have been charged following a protest in support of Palestine Action on Monday.

Protesters gathered in Trafalgar Square after the Met imposed conditions preventing the protest taking place in the original proposed location in Parliament Square.

While it began peacefully, there were a number of clashes between officers and people in the crowd, with 13 arrests made overall.

Of those 13, seven have now been charged with one cautioned and the remainder either bailed or released under investigation to allow further enquiries to take place.

The details of those charged are as follows:

· Liam Mizrahi, 25 (12.02.2000) of no fixed address, was charged with a racially aggravated public order offence (Section 4a Public Order Act). He was remanded to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 24 June.

· Eleanor Simmonds, 31 (03.10.93) of no fixed address, was charged with assaulting an emergency worker and was bailed to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 25 July.

· Lavina Richards, 37 (15.07.87) of Elsdale Street, Hackney was charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker. She has been remanded to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 25 June.

· Bipasha Tahsin, 21 (03.11.03) of Pinchin Street, Tower Hamlets was charged with assaulting an emergency worker. She was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 8 July.

· Matthew Holbrook, 59 (06.08.65) of Somerhill Road, Hove was charged with breaching conditions imposed under Section 14 of the Public Order Act. He was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 21 July.

· Tom Jubert, 40 (18.09.84) of Chippendale Street, Hackney was charged with breaching conditions imposed under Section 14 of the Public Order Act. He was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 21 July.

· Hafeza Choudhury, 28 (15.05.97) of Berkeley Path, Luton was charged with breaching conditions imposed under Section 14 of the Public Order Act. He was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 21 July.

· A 31-year-old woman received a caution for assaulting an emergency worker.

The original announcement can be found here.