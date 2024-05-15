A man has been arrested by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command after being linked to online posts supporting Hamas, a proscribed terrorist group.

On April 29, police were alerted by the public to online content that appeared to endorse Hamas. This information was assessed by the national Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit and subsequently handed over to the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command for further investigation.

On May 14, officers arrested a 47-year-old man in southwest London on suspicion of supporting a terrorist organization, in violation of section 12 of the Terrorism Act 2000. Following the arrest, police searched a residence in southwest London.

The suspect was released on bail, with a requirement to return in early August as investigations continue.

Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, remarked: “The recent conflict in Israel has led to a spike in extremist and terrorist content being reported by the public. Every referral is carefully evaluated by our specialist officers. When potential terrorist activities are identified, we investigate thoroughly, aiming to apprehend and prosecute those responsible.”

The Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit (CTIRU), based within the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, focuses on identifying and removing terrorist and extremist material online. Working closely with service providers, the CTIRU ensures such content is taken down and, where it violates UK terrorism laws, initiates a full investigation.