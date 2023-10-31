UK to Hold Emergency Response Meeting on Threat of Terrorism

Britain will convene a meeting of the government’s COBRA emergency response committee on Monday to discuss the domestic security risk from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents have surged in Britain since a deadly rampage by Hamas gunmen in Israel on Oct. 7 sparked retaliatory attacks on Gaza. Massive pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been held in London and other major UK cities, while Jewish groups have held vigils for hostages who were taken by the militants.