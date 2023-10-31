UK to Hold Emergency Response Meeting on Threat of Terrorism

Britain will convene a meeting of the government’s COBRA emergency response committee on Monday to discuss the domestic security risk from the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents have surged in Britain since a deadly rampage by Hamas gunmen in Israel on Oct. 7 sparked retaliatory attacks on Gaza. Massive pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been held in London and other major UK cities, while Jewish groups have held vigils for hostages who were taken by the militants.
“We have to make sure that British systems are safe and secure from the threat of terrorism as the government always does,” higher education minister Robert Halfon told Times Radio.
