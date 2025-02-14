30.5 F
Friday, February 14, 2025
UN Halts Humanitarian Work in Yemen’s Houthi Stronghold After Staff Detentions

The U.N. projects that over 19 million people across Yemen will need humanitarian assistance this year

The United Nations said Monday it suspended its humanitarian operations in the stronghold of Yemen’s Houthi rebels after they detained eight more U.N. staffers, affecting the global response to one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.

In a statement, the U.N. said the “extraordinary” decision to pause all operations and programs in northern Saada province was due to the lack of necessary security conditions and guarantees.

A spokesman for the Houthis didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Read the rest of the story at FOX News.

