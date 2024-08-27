69.2 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCounterterrorism

Undocumented Immigrants Are Streaming Across Our Border — How Many Are Terrorists?

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(CBP)

The Biden-Harris administration’s actions on immigration have been “akin to posting a flashing ‘Come In, We’re Open’ sign on the southern border,” according to U.S. District Court Judge T. Kent Wetherell.

Is he right?

Illegal border crossings have reached the highest level in the Border Patrol’s 100-year history, averaging 2 million per year. The administration has released more than 5.4 million illegal crossers into the U.S.; in addition, there were 1.9 million reported “gotaways,” a statutory term that refers to migrants who are directly or indirectly observed making an unlawful entry but were not apprehended or turned back.

Read the rest of the story at The Hill.

50
Previous article
Neo-Nazi Terrorist Group Using Steve Bannon Account to Radicalize People
Next article
Houthis Burn Greek Oil Tanker in Red Sea, Mock U.S. by Posting Video of Blaze
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals