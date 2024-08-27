Undocumented Immigrants Are Streaming Across Our Border — How Many Are Terrorists?

The Biden-Harris administration’s actions on immigration have been “akin to posting a flashing ‘Come In, We’re Open’ sign on the southern border,” according to U.S. District Court Judge T. Kent Wetherell.

Is he right?

Illegal border crossings have reached the highest level in the Border Patrol’s 100-year history, averaging 2 million per year. The administration has released more than 5.4 million illegal crossers into the U.S.; in addition, there were 1.9 million reported “gotaways,” a statutory term that refers to migrants who are directly or indirectly observed making an unlawful entry but were not apprehended or turned back.

