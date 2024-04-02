50.4 F
Counterterrorism

US Announces New Round of Syria Counter-Terror Sanctions

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
The United States Treasury Department Officer of Foreign Assets Control has issued a new round of Counter Terrorism Designations relating to Syria. In this round, an additional six persons, eleven businesses, and two ships have been sanctioned. According to the U.S. State Department, today’s sanctions are calibrated specifically against Captagon manufacturing and sales, Syrian government sanctions evasions, and mining exports.

Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. made this statement:

“The Assad regime continues to employ a variety of schemes to evade sanctions and sustain its longstanding campaign of repression against its own citizens, including trafficking in illegal drugs, exploiting currency exchanges, and leveraging seemingly legitimate businesses…the United States remains committed to holding accountable those who seek to support this illicit financial activity at the expense of the Syrian people.”

Read the rest of the story at Atlas News, here.

